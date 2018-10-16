Tuesday, October 16 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Backs Cunningham

By Jordan Cunningham | October 16, 2018 | 3:46 p.m.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has received the endorsement of Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

“Our Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the front lines fighting human traffickers and other criminals,” said Cunningham.

“I am proud to receive their endorsement for re-election and will continue to make sure they have the tools they need to keep our communities safe and fight human trafficking.”

A former prosecutor, Cunningham was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. He has focused on combating human trafficking and has had multiple bills signed into law that protect public safety and increase victims’ rights in human trafficking cases.

Earlier this year, Cunningham’s AB 1736, which allows prior statements made by trafficking victims to be introduced at trial, was signed into law.

His AB 1735, which gives victims of trafficking the ability to apply for a 10-year protective order against their trafficker, was signed into law in September.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from UC Berkeley.

Cunningham worked in Washington, D.C., as an attorney in private practice, a federal law clerk, and an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

He later returned home to become a deputy district attorney in the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Cunningham now represents individuals, families, and local businesses as the owner and founder of Cunningham Law Group. He and his family live in San Luis Obispo County.

Cunningham‘s district includes all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

For more, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

— Jordan Cunningham.

 

