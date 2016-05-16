Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Endorses Christensen for County Supervisor

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Santa Barbara County has endorsed Santa Barbara County Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen for First District Supervisor.

She will look to represent the residents of an area in which she has been a longtime resident and use her 15 years of experience in county finance and municipal law to provide leadership and ensure that public safety is a top priority for a district that includes Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara and New Cuyama.

Regarding the endorsement, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association released the following statement:

“On behalf of more than 450 deputy sheriffs, custody deputies, 911 dispatchers and district attorney investigators working in Santa Barbara County, it is our pleasure to convey our wholehearted endorsement for this campaign. The DSA is delighted that someone with Jennifer’s strong financial background will take a seat as a member of the County Board of Supervisors.”

A fifth generation Californian, Christensen earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Los Angeles and her law degree and MBA from the University of Southern California.

Christensen started her career with the county as a municipal finance attorney with the Office of County Counsel, where she provided legal support to the Board of Supervisors as well as most county departments, including Public Works, Sheriff’s Office, General Services and the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor.

She later managed high profile county projects pertaining to land use and housing and for six years served as a division chief for the County Auditor-Controller.

She is recognized as a pragmatic and independent voice for the community, dedicated to the safety of our neighborhoods.

Christensen now serves as the county investment officer, managing a billion-dollar portfolio for the county, public schools and special districts. In this capacity, she develops and executes financial- and risk-management strategies and is a highly regarded and proven public finance professional.

She has also served for many years as a commissioner to the City of Santa Barbara’s Fire and Police Commission.

Christensen is 43 years old and is married to a retired deputy sheriff who is a Santa Barbara native. They live in Santa Barbara.

