Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Endorses Katcho Achadjian for Congress

By Katcho for Congress | May 25, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (SBCDSA) joins the growing list of groups endorsing Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian for his 2016 congressional bid. 

Deputy Sheriffs’ Association President Matthew McFarlin commented on the group’s endorsement, saying: “Katcho has always gone above and beyond the call of duty. He understands the needs of our local law enforcement and has proven his dedication to ensuring public safety time and time again. We know Katcho Achadjian will treat public safety as a top priority when elected to represent the Central Coast in Congress.”

The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association was established in 1971 and represents more than 440 members of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney Investigators in the Central Coast community.

When asked about this latest endorsement, Achadjian said, “I am very honored to have received the support of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Santa Barbara County. Matt McFarlin and his colleagues work tirelessly to protect and serve our community. I look forward to representing them when elected to Congress.”

Achadjian has been recognized in the past with the California Attorney General’s Certificate of Appreciation for his unyielding “Support of Law Enforcement.” He has also received endorsements from the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, the California Police Chiefs Association, the Peace Officers Research Association of California, the San Luis Obispo County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Before serving as a California State Assemblymember, Achadjian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County’s Board of Supervisors, where he served for three consecutive terms.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and part of Ventura County. He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade.

He lives in San Luis Obispo with his family. 

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

 

