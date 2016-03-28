Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Thanks Westar Associates for $5,000 Contribution

The members and directors of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association are deeply grateful to announce that a donation of $5,000 was contributed to the association’s charitable fund by Westar Associates.

The funds will be used to support local programs that make Santa Barbara County a better place to live and work.

Since the beginning of 2016, the SBCDSA charitable fund has donated $3,000 to the Orcutt Youth Softball Association to replace stolen equipment in time for opening day.

The SBCDSA also contributed $3,000 to the Polar Plunge in Feburary to support the Special Olympics.

“Our association members live and work in the Santa Barbara community,” said Matt McFarlin, a member of the SBCDSA. “The contribution from Westar Associates will help us give back even more to our community this year.”

Local charities and nonprofits interested in requesting support from the SBCDSA should contact the association by sending an email to Todd Johnson at [email protected].

The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association represents more than 450 custody deputies, deputy sheriffs, sheriff’s dispatchers and district attorney investigators working in of Santa Barbara County.

— Jeffrey Monical represents the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’s Association.