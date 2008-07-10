Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:07 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Detectives Arrest Suspected Drug Dealers

By Sgt. Alex Tipolt | July 10, 2008 | 7:21 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Bureau has conducted several search warrants at the residences of suspected narcotics dealers in Santa Barbara County.

In South Santa Barbara County, detectives on Tuesday arrested a Santa Barbara resident suspected of dealing cocaine and methamphetamine. After a two-month investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the 1400 block of West Valerio Street in Santa Barbara.

During the search warrant, detectives seized more than an eighth of an ounce of packaged cocaine for sales, about $1,000, stolen property and paraphernalia associated with the illegal sales of narcotics.

Christopher Wood, 43, was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence and parole violation. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of no bail because of his parole violation.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested three Santa Barbara residents suspected of dealing heroin. After a three-month investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the 600 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara.

During the search warrant, detectives seized more than an ounce of black tar heroin, digital scales, about $1,000 and other paraphernalia associated with the illegal sales of narcotics.

Francisco Sotello, 25, was found to be a wanted felon after absconding from the California Department of Corrections in early 2007. He was arrested on drug-related charges and a parole warrant and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of no bail because of a parole hold. Hector Soto, 20, and Rogelio Hernandez, 18, also were arrested on drug-related charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Also on Wednesday, detectives arrested a Goleta resident suspected of dealing heroin in Santa Barbara County. After a month-long investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the 100 block of Tecalote Drive in Goleta. During the search warrant, detectives seized more than two grams of black tar heroin, marijuana, digital scales and other paraphernalia associated with the illegal sales of narcotics.

Charges against Carl Yount, 59, were filed with the District Attorney’s Office and are pending.

In North Santa Barbara County, sheriff’s detectives and members of the Santa Maria Police Narcotics Suppression Team conducted a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence in the 800 block of Raaberg in Santa Maria.

During the search warrant, detectives seized about 11 grams of methamphetamine, about $1,000, a semi-automatic handgun, numerous used and unused syringes and other paraphernalia associated with the sales of illegal narcotics.

A 14-year-old at the residence was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. In another part of the residence, detectives found a 6-year-old child. The children were taken into protective custody by Child Welfare Services.

Charmain Montoya, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of no bail because of a parole violation.

Hector Carillo, 26, was arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of no bail because of a parole violation.

Librado Solano, 38, was arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of no bail because of a parole violation.

Brenda Covarrubias, 30, was arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Alex Tipolt is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

