Santa Barbara County Digs Into Budget Plans for Next Year

Santa Barbara County expects a 4 percent increase in property-tax revenues next year, but the existing funding commitments mean that money is already mostly spoken for.

The cost per employee is rising, boosted by raises given in labor agreements, and the county will pay more in maintenance costs and for the North County Jail operating fund.

A very telling chart shown during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting mapped out the expected revenues and higher costs expected for the 2015-16 year, which begins July 1. It shows only about $4 million of unallocated money for the coming year.

Almost every county department asked for more money to add positions or do some capital projects, but it’s inevitable that most of those requests will be denied.

“It shows that there’s not a lot of wiggle room when we put all our commitments up there,” Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said during the meeting.

The county is facing reduced state funding for road maintenance, rising costs for inpatient mental-health care, technology/software updates for many departments and a significant amount of staff turnover in the coming years, budget director Tom Alvarez said.

The operating costs for the North County Jail are another challenge for the county, estimated at $18 million per year on top of the current jail system funding. The project is scheduled to go out to bid later this month and open in 2018.

Alvarez also gave an update on the county’s unfunded pension liabilities, which are valued at $548 million. The plan is to eliminate the liability over a 17-year period, he said.

After this week’s workshops, county staff will present a recommended budget in May, and the Board of Supervisors will make final budget decisions in June.

The supervisors heard from several administrative and public-safety departments on Monday.

The county is transferring a portion of property tax revenues to the County Fire Department so the agency will prepare its own budget, but still be reviewed by the supervisors.

The Fire Department plans to rebuild the Station 41 in New Cuyama, and remodel the bathroom at Station 13 in Goleta. That project has an estimated price tag of $200,000.

The department views the fire season as a year-round condition now, and the ongoing drought is putting more pressure on prevention, education and emergency staffing, Fire Chief Eric Peterson told the board.

Drought is “definitely impacting our operations,” Peterson said.

Even training for firefighters learning to pump water is changing, with efforts to recycle the water.

The Probation Department is handling heavier workloads from Proposition 109, which shifted more parolees to local supervision by probation departments.

The department is prioritizing gender-specific programming for girls in the criminal-justice system, with new services at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall and the community, new director Lupe Rabago said.

Probation is seeing more adult offenders being supervised and more AB 109 offenders with supervision, with the trend expected to continue into the next few years, he said.

Sheriff Bill Brown was grilled about plans for the jail system after the North County Jail and Sheriff’s Transition and Reentry complex is built, and laid out a wish-list of additional custody-deputy positions and management staff.

He said the operating funding from the county has been “fairly flat” in recent years, estimated at about $70.7 million for next year. That doesn’t include the millions each year contributed to the new jail’s operating fund.

The supervisors are expected to add $6.1 million to that fund for the 2015-16 year.

Public Health and the Department of Alcohol, Drugs and Mental Health Services will present at Wednesday’s budget workshop, but other departments dug into the higher demand for mental health beds in the county.

There has been more need for inpatient and acute-care mental-health services, and the county doesn’t have outpatient programs, which are less expensive to serve patients.

ADMHS doesn’t have enough funding to meet the current demand, Alvarez said.

The department plans to divert clients from those more intensive services by increasing access to crisis services, and adding outpatient programs and more safe housing for clients, according to budget documents.

The county is seeing an increase in criminal defendants who are found incompetent to stand trial, and part of the issues come from a lack of early intervention, Public Defender Raimundo Montes De Oca said.

Many defendants go to the County Jail and get analyzed by a psychologist or psychiatrist at the recommendation of a defense attorney or prosecutor, he said.

The court determines whether defendants can assist in their own defense, and those people are referred to ADMHS if they can’t, he said.

If the county provides outpatient treatment options, there will be less impact on the county’s Psychiatric Health Facility and other acute-care beds.

The jail has become a “mental hospital of last resort,” Montes De Oca said.

The Board of Supervisors will hold budget workshops at 9 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Friday at the Board Hearing Room of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

Click here to read the full budget documents for 2015-17.

