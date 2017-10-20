Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:09 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Confirms Cases of Distemper in Wildlife, Reminds Pet Owners to Vaccinate Dogs

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina
| October 20, 2017 | 12:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has confirmed multiple cases of distemper in wildlife, especially raccoons, on the South Coast.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous system, county officials said in a news release.

Although humans cannot catch the illness, unvaccinated dogs are vulnerable.

The symptoms of distemper include moving slowly, stumbling, and appearing blind and/or confused.

“They may lose their fear of humans, and can become aggressive if cornered,” according to the county. 

Distemper is most commonly spread through coughing infected respiratory secretions, but can also be shed through most other bodily secretions, including urine.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services warns that if a member of the public observes a raccoon or other wildlife behaving abnormally or acting sick, to call 805.681.5285.

All dogs should be kept on a leash and pet owners should also avoid leaving their food outside that could attract wildlife, county officials said.

Animal Services also urges pet owners to vaccinate their dogs.  

C.A.R.E4Paws is hosting a vaccine clinic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Barbara Eagles, 923 Bath St.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 