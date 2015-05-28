Santa Barbara County DA Working with State, Federal Prosecutors on Refugio Oil Spill Case

There’s been a lot said about the federal government’s plan to investigate the ruptured pipeline that caused the Refugio oil spill, but in the background, prosecutors are meeting up and preparing for potential civil and criminal cases against the oil company responsible for the spill.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley has been meeting with DAs from several Southern California counties to get insight on potential prosecution, she told Noozhawk.

She’s also been working with representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and state Attorney General’s office.

“I think it’s pretty clear we’re all going to stay involved, be involved and pursue prosecution or civil remedies,” she said, adding that county, state and federal agencies all have jurisdiction in terms of potential prosecution and the three levels are in constant communication with each other. Her office will use “everything we can in our search for the truth,” including sharing information, interviews and possibly even grand juries, she said.

It appears to be a strict liability case — Plains All American Pipeline owns and operates the Line 901 carrying crude oil that ruptured and caused the spill — but the investigation could discover some third-party cause for the spill, such as an earthquake or someone sabotaging the line, Dudley noted.

Prosecutors could consider civil and/or criminal charges in this case.

The investigation of the oil spill’s cause is ongoing and authorities aren’t releasing any information about the section of ruptured pipe, which was uncovered Wednesday and will be transported to an independent laboratory for testing.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration regulates the pipeline and representatives have been on scene to oversee the pipe section removal and repair work, authorities said. PHMSA ordered a shutdown of the pipe and will approve any plans to restart operations on the line.

Line 901 carried oil from Las Flores Canyon to Plains’ Gaviota Pump Station, and the shutdown includes operations at ExxonMobil and Venoco Inc., which both use the pipeline to carry oil north from its offshore oil and gas production platforms.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Coast Guard, which are leading the response effort, issued a Clean Water Act order that formally requires Plains to complete the clean-up. Plains is also financially responsible for all cleanup and response costs, the company has said.

Dudley has an environmental attorney on the scene of the pipe excavation, and has since Wednesday morning, and brought on retired Chief Deputy District Attorney Jerry Lulejian as extra help with the investigation.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ Office is working with Dudley’s office and other agencies to investigate the incident.

“My office is working closely with our state and federal partners on an investigation of this conduct to ensure we hold responsible parties accountable,” she said in a statement.

In addition to potential prosecution, Plains faces significant costs from paying for cleanup response efforts and claims for damages, which can be filed be calling 866.753.3619.

Claims can be filed for a variety of reasons, including a loss of business (for commercial fishermen, hotels in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area, kayaking adventure companies, etc.) and damages to personal or real property.

Governmental costs during the response can be reimbursed, and Santa Barbara County will be filing for staff costs and can even file a claim for lower transient occupancy taxes if the spill impacts hotel bed revenues, county counsel Michael Ghizzoni said.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center has been used as the central command post for the incident, hosting 200 to 250 people every day from numerous agencies. Command will move closer to Refugio State Beach on Friday to an “undisclosed location” and the county will continue running its response operations from the EOC, county emergency management director Ryan Rockabrand said.

He said this incident has been a good “stress test” for the county facility, which was built in 2011 and previously was used for the eight-hour Miguelito Canyon Fire response.

