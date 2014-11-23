New Law Cutting Penalties for Drug Crimes Has Authorities Scrambling to Determine Local Scope

Hundreds of Santa Barbara County felony cases could be reclassified as misdemeanors under Proposition 47 terms

Santa Barbara County authorities are trying to get a handle on a newly approved state law that reclassifies many nonviolent drug and theft felonies as misdemeanors.

The landmark Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, approved by voters earlier this month as Proposition 47, also takes state resources that would have been spent on incarceration and redirects them to mental health and drug-treatment programs.

The new law could potentially reduce the sentences of thousands of prisoners statewide — potentially hundreds of them in Santa Barbara County.

Officials are unsure exactly how many locals will be affected. District Attorney Joyce Dudley said there were 39 county residents in state prison whose sentences could be reduced. Local cases currently in the sentencing process will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“Prison never did anybody any good,” Santa Barbara County Public Defender Raimundo Montes De Oca told Noozhawk. “I don’t know that you are losing an effective tool by locking them up. We are going to have to find other approaches.”

Retired Superior Court Judge George Eskin, who still substitutes occasionally for other judges, said the new law will streamline the judicial process.

The number of cases scheduled for felony preliminary hearings will be reduced and the number of defendants detained in pre-trial custody on felony bail schedules will diminish, he said.

The law also creates a new “shoplifting” misdemeanor for those charged with stealing less than $950; in the past, such robberies were often filed as felony commercial burglaries.

“A lot of people think if you commit a crime you should lock them up and throw away the key, but when you have people who have addiction or mental illness, that isn’t going to work,”​ Eskin said.

Eskin, who was an advocate for Prop. 47, said the law will also eliminate the incentive for district attorneys to overcharge for a crime. He said many prosecutors file felony charges for certain nonviolent drug or theft crimes in expectation that the defendant will plead guilty to a lesser charge.

The tactic creates delays in the justice system, he explained, because after a felony case is filed, staff shortages and legal machinations could result in multiple postponements over a span as long as six months.

Eskin said the inability to file an immediate felony charge will save the county money. Typically, he said, there are around 400 cases pending preliminary hearings — half of them languishing for more than three months.

About 100 of the cases have been continued without action for as long as six months, he added.

“The potential cost savings have been estimated by the Legislative Analyst’s Office in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars (statewide), and that money is to be re-directed to education, mental health and addiction treatment,”​ Eskin said.

With overcrowded prisons and jails, Eskin said arrests for personal recreational drug use should be considered a public health issue, not a criminal justice one.

“What is going on nationally is that people are starting to believe that there has to be a paradigm shift and that crimes committed by people who are addicted or have mental illness represent a public health program not a criminal justice program,”​ he said.

Prop. 47 was strongly opposed by law enforcement, including Dudley and Sheriff Bill Brown.

Dudley said it would be a mistake to reduce penalties for crimes such as gun theft and possession of heroin, cocaine and date rape drugs, noting that it will expose communities to increased criminality.

“By releasing as many as 10,000 felons from our prison system, most of whom have extensive criminal histories, Proposition 47 will also significantly decrease the chances that criminal justice realignment will succeed,”​ Dudley and Brown wrote in an October commentary in Noozhawk.

“Dumping thousands of felons into county jails and onto our streets will only exacerbate the problems of overcrowded jails and diminished frontline resources that are currently faced by law enforcement agencies across California.”

Dudley also worried that Prop. 47 would take away prosecutors’ discretion to file felonies against repeat offenders.

But now that the law has passed, she said, “I roll.”

“My commitment is exactly the same as it has always been,” Dudley said. “We will work closely with the public defender and the sheriff and ensure public safety.”

She said she will work closely with the public defender to ensure the law is properly enforced.

De Oca echoed her commitment.

“Proposition 47 will have short-term and long-term effects,” he said. “The short-term effects most of us will focus upon are the re-sentencings and applications to reduce felony offenses to misdemeanors. These effects will, over time, dissipate.

“The longer-term effects are at this moment harder to anticipate. But, the justice agencies in our county have an excellent collaborative relationship. Now that Prop. 47 is the law, each of us will do our part to make this law work.”

