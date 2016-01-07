More Showers, Big Waves on Tap for Santa Barbara County

Baseball

Sunny skies expected Friday before the next storm moves through region on Friday night

[Click here for a related photo gallery]

Santa Barbara County awoke Thursday to another soggy day, but there should be some sunny skies before the next round of rain hits late Friday and early Saturday.

Forecasters were calling for a 50-percent chance of rain Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m.

That drops to 20 percent on Thursday night.

Friday should be mostly sunny, but there is a 60-70 percent chance of rain overnight and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Advisories were in effect for High Surf and Coastal Flooding through midday Thursday, as storm surf rides in on high tides.

Surf of 8-12 feet was expected, with breakers to 16 feet possible.

The largest surf was expected on southwest facing beaches including Rincon Point and El Capitan.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.