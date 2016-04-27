Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Education Office Announces 2016 Crystal Apple Winners

By David J. Lawrence for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | April 27, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Outstanding educators from North and South Santa Barbara County who received the 2016 Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Awards will be honored at the annual Education Celebration sponsored by the Teachers Network of the Santa Barbara County Education Office May 26, 2016, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. 

Nominated for this award by their peers, the recipients of the Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Award are recognized for their dedication; instructional and motivational skills; and ability both to challenge and inspire students and to interact with students, staff and members of the local community.

Each year, school employees, parents and students are invited to nominate educators they feel have provided exceptional service to students.

Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educators receive a special crystal apple plaque and a $500 stipend, provided by the program sponsor, Venoco, Inc.

“We are so pleased to be able to acknowledge the exceptional work of these outstanding educators,” said County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program. “There is no greater honor than being nominated for excellence by your colleagues. The award winners represent the thousands of professionals working day in and day out to make a difference for the students of Santa Barbara County.”

“Venoco is proud to acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of this year’s Crystal Apple honorees,” said Marybeth Carty, community partnership manager for Venoco, Inc. “This peer-nominated award allows us to recognize the best of the best and express our thanks for the daily dedication and faith our local educators apply to the supremely important task of helping our children thrive.”

North County Crystal Apple Award Winners

» Admin: Trevor McDonald, Superintendent Lompoc Unified School District

» Secondary: Lauren Eubanks, Orcutt Academy High School

» Elementary: Patricia Epperson, Miller School

» Certified Support Provider: Bama Medley, teacher on special assignment, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Classified: Teresa Acosta, Lompoc Unified School District

South County Crystal Apple Award Winners

» Admin: Barbara LaCorte, Hope School

» Secondary: Marilyn Garza, Santa Barbara Junior High School

» Elementary: Tracy Schifferns, McKinley Elementary School

» Certified Support Provider: Gwen Patterson, Peabody Charter Elementary

» Classified: Maria Pacheco, Santa Barbara County Education Office

For more information, contact Steven Keithley, director of SBCEO teacher programs and support, at 805.964.4710 x5281.

David J. Lawrence is the director of communications at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 