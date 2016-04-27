Santa Barbara County Education Office Announces 2016 Crystal Apple Winners

Outstanding educators from North and South Santa Barbara County who received the 2016 Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Awards will be honored at the annual Education Celebration sponsored by the Teachers Network of the Santa Barbara County Education Office May 26, 2016, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Nominated for this award by their peers, the recipients of the Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Award are recognized for their dedication; instructional and motivational skills; and ability both to challenge and inspire students and to interact with students, staff and members of the local community.

Each year, school employees, parents and students are invited to nominate educators they feel have provided exceptional service to students.

Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educators receive a special crystal apple plaque and a $500 stipend, provided by the program sponsor, Venoco, Inc.

“We are so pleased to be able to acknowledge the exceptional work of these outstanding educators,” said County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program. “There is no greater honor than being nominated for excellence by your colleagues. The award winners represent the thousands of professionals working day in and day out to make a difference for the students of Santa Barbara County.”

“Venoco is proud to acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of this year’s Crystal Apple honorees,” said Marybeth Carty, community partnership manager for Venoco, Inc. “This peer-nominated award allows us to recognize the best of the best and express our thanks for the daily dedication and faith our local educators apply to the supremely important task of helping our children thrive.”

North County Crystal Apple Award Winners

» Admin: Trevor McDonald, Superintendent Lompoc Unified School District

» Secondary: Lauren Eubanks, Orcutt Academy High School

» Elementary: Patricia Epperson, Miller School

» Certified Support Provider: Bama Medley, teacher on special assignment, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Classified: Teresa Acosta, Lompoc Unified School District

South County Crystal Apple Award Winners

» Admin: Barbara LaCorte, Hope School

» Secondary: Marilyn Garza, Santa Barbara Junior High School

» Elementary: Tracy Schifferns, McKinley Elementary School

» Certified Support Provider: Gwen Patterson, Peabody Charter Elementary

» Classified: Maria Pacheco, Santa Barbara County Education Office

For more information, contact Steven Keithley, director of SBCEO teacher programs and support, at 805.964.4710 x5281.

— David J. Lawrence is the director of communications at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.