Santa Barbara County Education Office Names Distinguished New Teachers, Mentors

Eight exemplary educators in Santa Barbara County will be honored Nov. 3 at the sixth annual A Salute to Teachers gala sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO), Cox Communications, and other organizations.

The event will be held at the Music Academy of the West.

Three teachers have been chosen as distinguished new educators, and three have been recognized as distinguished mentors.

The distinguished new educators, nominated by their peers and chosen by a committee through the SBCEO, are:

» Katie Furden, Franklin Elementary School, Santa Barbara Unified School District

» Andy Osiadacz, Dos Pueblos High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District

» Jake West, Fillmore Elementary School, Lompoc Unified School District

The distinguished mentors, also peer-nominated and chosen by committee, are:

» Stephanie Gogonis, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Santa Ynez Valley Joint Union High School District

» Toni Roberts, Santa Ynez Elementary, College School District

» Robin Ilac, Kermit McKenzie Jr. High School, Guadalupe Union School District

These six award-winning educators are participants in the Teacher Induction Program at the SBCEO.

The induction program pairs experienced mentors with new teachers, giving them the opportunity to reflect upon and apply professional teaching standards in a supportive environment during their first two years of teaching.

Also recognized that evening will be 2019 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, Aniela Hoffman from Arellanes Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, and the 2019 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Mandi de Witte, a science teacher at Carpinteria High School in the Carpinteria Unified School District.

A Salute to Teachers partners SBCEO with Cox and a variety of sponsors, including Fielding Graduate University, Montecito Bank & Trust, Anthem-Blue Cross, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara City College Foundation, and the Santa Barbara Bowl.

“Santa Barbara County values the impact of outstanding educators who inspire their students and their colleagues every day,” said Susan Salcido, county superintendent of schools,

“A Salute to Teachers honors educational excellence, and directly speaks to the way our Santa Barbara County community prioritizes the education of our children,” she said.

For more information about the awards or the event, visit teacherprograms.sbceo.org or contact Steven Keithley, SBCEO director of teacher programs and support, 805-964-4710, ext. 5281.

For more information about the SBCEO Teacher Induction Program, visit induction.sbceo.org or contact John Merritt, director of the teacher induction program, 805-964-4710, ext. 5426.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.