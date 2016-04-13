Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:13 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Education Office Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

Karen Pickford, Teresa Acosta, Richard McKinley, Virginia Villa Corina Raya were named the 2016 Classified Employees of the Year at the April Santa Barbara County Education Office board meeting. Click to view larger
By David J. Lawrence for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | April 13, 2016 | 6:00 p.m.

At its monthly board meeting April 7, 2016, the Santa Barbara County Education Office recognized six extraordinary professionals from throughout the county as the 2016 Santa Barbara County Classified School Employees of the Year.

Honored this year in the support services and security category is Teresa Acosta, an administrative assistant in the Lompoc Unified School District. 

Foothill Elementary’s Karen Pickford, a library media specialist, is the winner in the para-educator and instructional assistance category. 

The office and technical category winner is Lisa Andresen from Los Olivos Elementary, where she serves as school secretary. 

Corina Raya wins in the child nutrition category. She is the food services coordinator in the Vista Del Mar Union School District. 

Virginia “Virgie” Villa, a bus driver in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, is recognized in the transportation category. 

Richard McKinley, who retired last month after 33 years of service on the maintenance crew at Santa Maria High School, is honored in the maintenance category.

“Classified employees are instrumental to our job of educating tomorrow’s leaders, and we honor them for all they do for children,” said county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone. “These six honorees represent all the school staff members who play such a vital role in supporting children’s achievement, safety and health.”

All six winners will represent Santa Barbara County for potential selection as the California Classified Employee of the Year.

David J. Lawrence is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 
