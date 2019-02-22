Santa Barbara County Education Office to Hold Annual Spelling Bee

Next Thursday, Feb. 28, the Santa Barbara County Education Office will host the annual county spelling bee.
The competition will take place in the office’s auditorium at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road. Volunteers from Masonic Lodge No. 192, the Town and Country Women’s Club, and the Women’s Service Club of Goleta will once again serve as judges.
The elementary contest for students in fourth through sixth grades will begin at 9 a.m. The junior high contest for students in seventh through ninth grades will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Some 200 students from public and private schools throughout the county will vie for trophies and honors in the annual event. The top winners in each category will proceed to the state contest.
— Tracey Beauchamp represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.