Elected Supervisors, Judges, Department Heads Take Santa Barbara County Oaths of Office

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino chosen as chairman, Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart selected as vice chairman for the Board of Supervisors

First District County Supervisor Das Williams welcomes Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart onto the dais Tuesday. Both are former Santa Barbara councilmen. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was sworn into his third term Tuesday. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County elected officials take the oath of office Tuesday. (Santa Barbara County photo)

Superior Court judges, two county supervisors and six elected department heads are introduced before the the Oath of Office Tuesday. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The Ernest Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico perform during Tuesday's ceremony at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The new five-member Board of Supervisors takes a seat Tuesday. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 8, 2019 | 5:25 p.m.

Five Superior Court judges, two Santa Barbara County supervisors and six department heads — all of whom were voted into their posts in the June 2018 election — were sworn in Tuesday during a ceremony in Santa Barbara.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, starting his third 4-year term, took over as chairman of the Board of Supervisors, with new Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart chosen as vice chairman.

Department heads who took the oath of office were Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, county Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, Auditor-Controller Betsy Schaffer, Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters Joe Holland, and Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator Harry Hagen.

Eight Superior Court judgeships were uncontested in June. The judges who started 4-year terms Tuesday are Colleen Sterne, Raimundo Montes De Oca, James Herman, Timothy Staffel, Clifford Anderson III, Arthur Garcia, Donna Geck and Patricia Kelly.

Five of them — Anderson, Herman, Staffel, Kelly and Garcia — attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room.

Lavagnino, who organized the ceremony’s entertainment with some “Fifth District flair,” thanked County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato and other staff as he took the chair’s seat on the dais.

He called Miyasato “the best hire we ever made,” and told Hart, “you’re going to learn, just don’t mess with Mona, stay out of Mona’s way.”

Lavagnino, who was first elected to the board in 2010, said he was proud to work with colleagues who, even if they do not agree, “strive to do the people's business.”

Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was sworn into his third term Tuesday.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The federal shutdown is indicative of how county and federal government differ, he said.

“DC has ground to a halt, and it seems like leadership from both parties are more interested in castigating the other side than solving problems,” he said.

Many long-term projects are in the final stretches this year, including the Northern Branch Jail, additional phases of the Highway 101 widening, and completion of the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, which will bring in a lot of tax revenues to the county, he said.

Hart said his predecessor, Janet Wolf, set a high standard for the seat and he will work to meet it.

He has a long career in government, and was a Santa Barbara city councilman until Monday, when he resigned to take the Board of Supervisors seat.

Hart said his parents instilled the importance of public service in him, and that he does the work to help people.

Retired Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores said it clearly in his keynote address Tuesday, Hart said: “Every day, a little bit at a time, as much as we can, we help people.”

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County elected officials take the oath of office Tuesday.  (Santa Barbara County photo)

