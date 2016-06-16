Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Election Results Unchanged as More Ballots Get Counted

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | June 16, 2016

Local election results remain unchanged as more ballots are counted by Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Santa Barbara businessman Justin Fareed continued to lead the field of nine candidates in the 24th Congressional District race.

Carbajal had 31.9 percent of the vote, with a total 62,741 votes in the three-county race, and Fareed stayed in second place, 4,316 votes ahead of state Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian of San Luis Obispo.

As of the most recent Santa Barbara County Election Office update Tuesday, 111,422 ballots were counted, which amounts to a 55.2-percent turnout rate among registered voters.

Carbajal came in first in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, while Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider came out on top in Ventura County.

She placed fourth overall, as of the most recent election results.

Other race results remained unchanged with the updated ballot counts.

State Assemblyman Das Williams won the First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor seat and Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam handily won re-election.

The Third District race will go to a runoff in November between the top two vote-getters, Joan Hartmann and Bruce Porter.

Hartmann, a former Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioner from the Buellton area, was ahead of Porter, a Santa Ynez school board member.

State legislative races will be decided in November as well, including the 35th District Assembly race, 37th District Assembly race and 19th District Senate race.



