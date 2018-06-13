Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:34 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Releases Updated Election Results

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | June 13, 2018

An updated ballot count released Wednesday shows the Hope School District’s parcel tax measure passing with a larger margin, with 69.6 percent approval.

Measure S, a five-year parcel tax, requires two-thirds approval to pass and had 67.6 percent approval at the close of election night.

Wednesday’s numbers include most of the vote-by-mail ballots that weren’t counted as of the Friday update, about 15,900 of them, said Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters.

The 89,338 ballots counted so far represent voter turnout of 43.34 percent.

No results have changed since the June 5 semi-official election night results.

The County Elections Office still has more ballots to count and will certify election results by July 5.

Some uncontested county races had up to 2 percent of voters casting write-in votes, but there were no qualified write-ins for local contests, Bischof said.

Updated election results 

Voters passed the countywide cannabis operations tax, the Hope School District parcel tax, and the Isla Vista Community Services District utility-user tax.

The Lompoc Unified School District’s schools improvement bond failed to pass, with 50.8 percent approval. It needs 55 percent to pass.

Auditor-Controller: Assistant Auditor-Controller Betsy Schaffer won over Jennifer Christensen, with 57.44 percent of the vote.

Clerk-Recorder-Assessor: Longtime incumbent Joe Holland had an easy re-election win over Donald “Baz” Ofiaeli and as of Wednesday’s update, had 86.9 percent of the vote.

Sheriff-Coroner: Incumbent Bill Brown won re-election and the latest numbers show him with 52.6 percent of the vote over the two lieutenants who challenged him, Brian Olmstead and Eddie Hsueh.

Special election for vacant Santa Barbara City Council District 3 seat: Oscar Gutierrez beat the field of four to win the seat, with 53.5 percent as of Wednesday’s update.

Second District County Supervisor candidate Gregg Hart and Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino ran for office unopposed, as did District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagen, and Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

