Santa Barbara County Elections Office Mails Out Thousands of Ballots

Voting is now underway for local, state and national races in the June 7 primary

Ballots were mailed on Monday to 122,000 Santa Barbara County voters for the June 7 presidential primary election that could decide local races, including three seats on the county Board of Supervisors.

County Elections staff oversaw the delivery of nine pallets of ballots, which were trucked from the printer in Arizona, to the U.S. Post Office on Storke Road in Goleta.

Joe Holland, the county Clerk, Recorder, Assessor and Registrar of Voters, already sported an “I voted” sticker from casting his ballot that morning at the Santa Barbara Elections Office, by requesting a vote-by mail ballot.

“I was the first person in the county to vote,” he said.

There are 194,000 registered voters in the county, and many of those are signed up to vote by mail. Shipments will continue until seven days before the election.

Holland said June’s election is expected to cost about $1.2 million, which is typical for a primary.

The three Board of Supervisors races could be decided in June if a candidate in each race can get a majority of the vote, 50 percent plus one. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will head to a November runoff.

The First District includes Carpinteria, Montecito and part of Santa Barbara, as well as Cuyama in the northeast corner of the county. Das Williams and Jennifer Christensen are running for the seat, which is currently represented by Carbajal.

Five people are vying for the Third District seat, which stretches from Isla Vista to the south up to the Santa Ynez Valley to the north, and Vandenberg Village to the west.

Bob Field, Karen Jones and Bruce Porter live in the Santa Ynez Valley, Joan Hartmann lives near Buellton and Jay Freeman lives in Isla Vista.

Two Santa Maria residents – current Supervisor Peter Adam and Eduardo “Eddie” Ozeta – are running for the Fourth District seat, which includes Orcutt and Lompoc.

The June 7 election will narrow the field for federal and state races including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, State Assembly.

California’s top-two primary system will send the top two vote-getters of these races to the November primary election ballot, regardless of party affiliation. This happens even if one candidate receives a majority of the vote in June, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

There are 34 candidates for the U.S. Senate seat and nine candidates running for the 24th District Congressional seat that is currently represented by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

The district includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Contenders include San Luis Obispo County residents Khatchik “Katcho” Achadjian, Steve Isakson, Matt Kokkonen and William “Bill” Ostrander and John Uebersax and Santa Barbara County residents Salud Carbajal, Justin Fareed, Benjamin Lucas and Helene Schneider.

Carbajal, Lucas, Ostrander and Schneider are Democrats, Achadjian, Fareed and Kokkonen are Republicans, and Isakson and Uebersax filed with no party preference.

Big money is flowing into the race for this Congressional seat, which Capps has occupied since 1998.

Three state legislative districts are on the ballot for Santa Barbara County voters, including the 19th District state Senate seat, the 35th District State Assembly seat and the 37th District State Assembly seat.

Two candidates – current State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria Republican Colin Patrick Walch – are running for the state Senate seat, which includes Santa Barbara County and northwestern Ventura County.

Four candidates are vying for the 35th Assembly District, which includes San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Maria Valley in northern Santa Barbara County.

They include Templeton resident Jordan Cunningham, a Republican; Santa Maria resident Steve Lebard, a Republican; San Luis Obispo resident Dawn Ortiz-Legg, a Democrat; and Shandon resident Dominic Robert Rubini, a Libertarian.

In the 37th District, two Santa Barbara County residents are running for the seat: Edward Fuller, no party preference, and S. Monique Limon, a Democrat.

May 23 is the last day to register to vote for the June 7 election and can be done online here.

California’s primary election system requires an extra step for no party preference voters, since they won’t get a ballot with partisan races – including president of the United States – unless they request one.

Voters registered with no party preference can request presidential ballots for the American Independent Party, Democratic Party or Libertarian Party from the county Elections Office or poll workers.

However, if they want to vote for a presidential candidate in the Republican Party, Green Party, or Peace and Freedom Party, they have to re-register to vote with one of those parties by May 23.

According to a Los Angeles Times survey, thousands of people apparently accidentally registered with the American Independent Party when they meant to be unaffiliated, which is called no party preference.

The AIP is considered ultraconservative and there are 5,000 registered voters in the party in Santa Barbara County, Holland said.

“We haven’t seen that many reregister – a few hundred did,” he said.

In comparison, there are almost 50,000 voters registered as no party preference.

The county is still looking for poll workers on election day, especially in the Santa Barbara area, said Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters.

Workers are paid $130 to $190, depending on the assignment, and anyone interested can call 844.259.0348 or visit the Santa Barbara Elections Office at 4440-A Calle Real.

