Santa Barbara County Elections Staff Continues Processing Ballots

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 20, 2018 | 6:34 p.m.

With 44,500 additional ballots counted across the county, Gloria Soto has widened her lead in the race to represent District 3 on the Santa Maria City Council.

Santa Barbara County Elections Division on Friday released another update in the voter count showing Soto with a 289-vote lead over incumbent Michael Moats.

Soto, a regional development manager,  has 1,821 votes or 50.7 percent while Moats had 1,532 or 42.6 percent. 

Moats will have a seat on the City Council despite the outcome of the race since he has two years left on his original at-large term. 

A third candidate, grocery store manager Raymond Acosta, received 227 votes for 6.3 percent.

They were seeking the seat left vacant when Councilman Jack Boysen chose not to seek a third term. 

While many government employees have Friday and Saturday off, plans called for Elections Division staff to work those days to continue processing provisional ballots before finishing counting, according Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters.

The newest update counted 44,500 additional ballots from throughout Santa Barbara County.

As of Nov. 16 , the county had approximately 13,500 ballots still to process, Bischof added.

In another close race for second and third places, Buellton City Council candidate Dave King had 1,084 votes, or 24.6 votes and Art Mercado had 1,082, or 24.5 percent.

In fourth place, Judith Dale’s had 890 or 20.2 percent 

Ed Andrisek continues to lead the pack with 1,315 votes for 29.8 percent.

The top two winners will serve a four-year term while the third place vote-getter will serve a two-year term, an odd situation created due to a number of resignations for the Buellton City Council in the last year. 

In nearby Lompoc, less than 150 votes still separate Lompoc mayoral candidates Jenelle Osborne and Jim Mosby. Osborne maintained her lead with  2,959 votes, or 50.8 percent, to Mosby’s 2,811, or 48.3 percent.

In Guadalupe, only 22 votes now separate Eugene Costa Jr. and Manny Estorga in the race for a second seat on the City Council.

Liliana Cardenas remains in first place with 469 votes or 42.8 percent, followed by Costa with 227 or 20.7 percent and Estorga with 205 and 18.7 percent. 

The second post-election update results for Santa Barbara County can be found by clicking here.

County representatives have said the certified election results will be posted by 5 p.m. Dec. 6.

Most of those elected to city councils and boards governing schools and special districts will take office in December. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

