Santa Barbara County Elections Staff Finalizing Vote Totals

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office has 31,000 ballots left to be processed, and expects to have most of them counted by the weekend.

There were 84,761 ballots counted on Tuesday for the general election, which represents a 43 percent voter turnout for the county.

About 26,000 vote-by-mail ballots have yet to be counted, and there are 5,000 provisional ballots that will be processed next week, county elections supervisor Suzanne Jackson said.

It’s hard to say whether any race results will change with the final election counts, she said.

“A lot of time, things tend to stay close to what the percentages are already, but it depends what area the ballots are from,” she said.

Many incumbents landed new terms in Tuesday night's election, including Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblymen Katcho Achadjian and Das Williams.

There was more turnover in local races, with challengers winning seats in local government, school board and special district races.

Santa Barbara County voters rejected three high-profile initiatives, the Measure P limit on oil-production methods, the countywide bed-tax increase and Santa Barbara City College's attempt at a $288 million bond measure.

