Santa Barbara County Custody, Wellpath Employees Deliver Care Packages to People in Need

Several Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department custody and Wellpath employees delivered care packages to citizens in need this holiday season.

On Friday, the group delivered 200 care packages containing food items, toiletries, blankets and socks to community members, many of whom are homeless.

The care packages were delivered in the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria areas.

The contents of the care packages were donated by sheriff’s custody staff, Wellpath staff and Aramark.

Wellpath, formerly known as California Forensic Medical Group, is the contracted health services provider for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Probation Department, and it provides health and mental health services to incarcerated adults and juveniles in correctional facilities. Aramark is the contracted food services and commissary provider that services sheriff’s department custody facilities.

The sheriff’s department would like to thank all of those who continually help those in need and wishes everyone a safe holiday season.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.