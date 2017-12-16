Santa Barbara County Encourages Residents to Watch Thomas Fire Community Meeting Remotely

There is heavy traffic in the area and the meeting will be streaming live online, on television and on the radio

Cooperating agencies with the Thomas Fire Incident Command and the Santa Barbara County will hold a community meeting Saturday at 4 p.m. to provide public information regarding the current status of the fire, firefighting activities, status of mandatory and voluntary evacuations, and air quality status and impacts.

American Sign Language and Spanish language simultaneous interpreters will be available.

As traffic near the location is congested, we encourage residents to view the meeting via TV, radio and Internet streaming at the sites listed below.

Note that some of the media may also stream via their Facebook.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the San Marcos High School Auditorium, at 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The meeting will be live streamed:

» KEYT channel 3 and KEYT.com

» KSBY channel 7

» Facebook Live @countyofsb

» CSBTV-20 on cable

» 92.9 KJEE Radio

» 99.9 KTYD

» 94.1 KOSJ

» 101.7 K-Lite

» 107.7 Radio Bronco (Spanish)

» 990 AM KTMS

» 1290 AM KZSB

For remote audiences, submit questions in English at [email protected] or via the County’s Facebook Live coverage.

For questions in Spanish, send to [email protected]