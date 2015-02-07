Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:43 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Enjoying Gentle Soaking From Storm

Rainfall is a boon for gardens and plants, but not doing much to allay persistent drought

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:42 p.m. | February 7, 2015 | 2:22 p.m.

Local plants and flowers got a much-needed soaking Saturday from a storm that moved through the region. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Gentle but steady rain fell across Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a much-need drink for gardens and grasslands, but doing little to allay the ongoing drought.

Rainfall totals by 10 p.m. ranged from less than a quarter of an inch to more than 2 inches, according to the county Public Works Department.

Goleta had received 0.76 inches, while Santa Barbara recorded 0.61 inches and Santa Maria had 0.41 inches.

Other readings included San Marcos Pass, 1.06 inches; Santa Ynez, 0.73 inches; Carpinteria, 0.42 inches; and Lompoc, 0.20 inches.

West Big Pine Mountain in the backcountry of Los Padres National Forest was the county’s wettest spot, with 2.09 inches.

While the rain was welcomed by residents, ranchers and farmers, it wasn’t expected to create any significant runoff into the region’s depleted reservoirs.

National Weather Service forecasters said the weather system that moved into the region overnight was expected to continuing drifting to the east.

Showery conditions and a 70-percent chance of rain were forecast for Saturday afternoon, dropping to 30 percent Saturday night and Sunday morning.

24-HOUR RAIN TOTALS @ 10 PM
Santa Barbara 0.61"
Goleta 0.76"
Santa Maria 0.42"
Lompoc 0.20"
Santa Ynez 0.73"
Carpinteria 0.42"
San Marcos Pass 1.06"
West Big Pine Mtn. 2.09"

A second, weaker system was expected to moved through the area on Sunday night, forecasters said.

Forecasters were calling for daytime highs in the upper-60s, with lows in the low-50s.

Sunny skies were expected to return to the area on Monday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Grandmother Mollie Harrison supervises Clara and Mark Ainsworth as they sell Girl Scout cookies on O Street at Oak Avenue in Lompoc on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 