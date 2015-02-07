Santa Barbara County Enjoying Gentle Soaking From Storm

Rainfall is a boon for gardens and plants, but not doing much to allay persistent drought

Gentle but steady rain fell across Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a much-need drink for gardens and grasslands, but doing little to allay the ongoing drought.

Rainfall totals by 10 p.m. ranged from less than a quarter of an inch to more than 2 inches, according to the county Public Works Department.

Goleta had received 0.76 inches, while Santa Barbara recorded 0.61 inches and Santa Maria had 0.41 inches.

Other readings included San Marcos Pass, 1.06 inches; Santa Ynez, 0.73 inches; Carpinteria, 0.42 inches; and Lompoc, 0.20 inches.

West Big Pine Mountain in the backcountry of Los Padres National Forest was the county’s wettest spot, with 2.09 inches.

While the rain was welcomed by residents, ranchers and farmers, it wasn’t expected to create any significant runoff into the region’s depleted reservoirs.

National Weather Service forecasters said the weather system that moved into the region overnight was expected to continuing drifting to the east.

Showery conditions and a 70-percent chance of rain were forecast for Saturday afternoon, dropping to 30 percent Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A second, weaker system was expected to moved through the area on Sunday night, forecasters said.

Forecasters were calling for daytime highs in the upper-60s, with lows in the low-50s.

Sunny skies were expected to return to the area on Monday.

