Santa Barbara County Cancels Evacuation Warning for Sherpa Fire Burn Area West of Goleta

Communities in the Sherpa Fire burn area were given an evacuation warning Thursday afternoon as rainstorms headed toward southern Santa Barbara County.

A flash flood warning was also issued for the Rey Fire burn area, but both warnings were canceled by 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The County Office of Emergency Management put out the warning for Refugio Canyon, Las Flores Canyon and El Capitan Canyon and urged residents to be prepared to evacuate. If a flash flood is imminent, evacuation orders may be announced, officials said.

The July Sherpa Fire burned about 7,500 acres and started in the Refugio Canyon area west of Goleta.

Heavy rain was forecast Thursday night through Friday for Santa Barbara County and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for recent burn areas of southwestern California.

Thunderstorms triggering mudslides and debris flows were possible due to the heavy rain, according to the forecast.

While several inches of rain were expected in earlier forecasts, reports issued Thursday afternoon said that areas south of Point Conception would receive around a half inch of rain during the storm.

Specific areas mentioned in the National Weather Service flash flood watch, which is in effect through Friday morning, include the Santa Ynez Valley, the South Coast, Santa Barbara mountains, the San Rafael Wilderness area and the Dick Smith Wilderness area.

