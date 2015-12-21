Santa Barbara County Expecting Chances of Rain Along With High Surf, Wind Advisories

Advice

Santa Barbara County is expecting some rain Monday night and Tuesday, with high surf advisories and coastal flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Maria, Lompoc and South Coast areas.

With high tides and high surf, there is a chance of minor flooding in low-lying coastal areas Tuesday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Other hazards include a coastal flood advisory for the entire exposed coast due to the coincidence of large breakers and high tides associated with the full moon,” the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

The elevated surf, expected to be 3-to-6-feet above normal, will be the largest on northwest-and-west-facing beaches and can cause rip currents and so-called sneaker waves which are bigger and larger than the ones before it.

A wind advisory is also in effect for mountain areas of Santa Barbara County with expected winds of 20-30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Santa Maria, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley have an 80-to-90-percent chance of rain Monday night which will drop to a 50-percent chance throughout Tuesday.

The areas could get more rain on Thursday, Christmas Eve, before skies clear up for a sunny weekend with highs in the low 60s.

The South Coast has a smaller chance of rain, 30 percent for Monday night and Tuesday, and another chance of rain throughout Thursday.

Southern Santa Barbara County is also expected to have a sunny, clear weekend.

