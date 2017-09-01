Santa Barbara County Exploring Ways of Handling Sea-Level Rise

Recent report outlines possible ways to mitigate the problems associated with climate change

Coastal armoring, beach replenishment, sea walls and rock riprap structures are a few of the ways to adjust to rising sea levels, according to an assessment released by Santa Barbara County.

The California Coastal Commission recommends all coastal counties and cities throughout the state assess and prepare for coastal hazards and rising sea levels.

The information gathered helps determine which Santa Barbara County assets are potentially vulnerability. The results from the study will be used to assist county planners and decision-makers in promoting coastal policies that mitigate impacts of coastal hazards.

Increased flooding during storms, narrowing beaches, sand loss, high tides and bluff erosion were outlined as the potential effects identified in the county’s “Sea Level Rise & Coastal Hazards Vulnerability Assessment.”

Sea-level rise projections vary, but the report predicts increases up to 5 feet by 2100. The forecast for the Santa Barbara region was adapted from a study conducted by the National Research Council in 2012.

Sea-level rise could destroy more than half of Southern California beaches by the end of the century, according to a study published by the Journal of Geophysical Research in March.

The southern portion of the county coastline — from Jalama Beach County Park near Lompoc to Rincon Point at the Ventura County line — was included in the research. It covered the unincorporated land under county jurisdiction. The study shows potential impact as if existing coastal armoring structures were not in place.

South County Coastline Vulnerability

» Residential areas and open space are expected to be the most affected land-use categories, according to the report. Twenty-four percent of residential structures (within the unincorporated areas of the county) are forecast to experience coastal hazards. Residential buildings make up an estimated 85 percent of all the structures exposed to flooding and coastal erosion.

» More than 40 percent of commercial structures studied are vulnerable if sea-level rises between 2 to 5 feet.

» Fourteen hotels are expected to be “temporarily” flooded by 2100.

» No emergency medical or police facilities are at risk.

» Summerland Elementary School, the Music Academy of the West and a fire station in Summerland are at risk by 2100.

» All of the county’s volleyball courts may be affected with or without coastal armoring by 2060.

» By 2100, about 646 acres of parks may be flooded and 408 acres could erode by 2100.

» “Moderate” risks to hazardous material sites or underground storage tanks, with five locations exposed to flooding and coastal erosion by 2100.

» All roads, railroads, bus routes and bike paths face “escalating” hazards. Two hundred miles of bus routes and 28 bus stops could be affected in 2100.

» By 2100, an estimated 52.1 miles of the railroad is at risk.

» Roads in unincorporated county areas could see 28 miles of temporary flood and closures, and 28 miles of long-term closure in 2100 because of erosion.

The North County data focused on the coastline from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc to the San Luis Obispo County line. The study didn’t include coast line under Vandenberg’s control.

The impacts assumed existing coastal armoring structure were not in place, according to the report.

North County Coastline

» The coastline has “significantly fewer” structures and buildings vulnerable, compared to the South County.

» No residential, commercial or industrial buildings would be affected, even with 5 feet of sea-level rise.

» Public parking and restrooms at Ocean Beach County Park in Lompoc could be affected — no other public facilities are listed.

» Approximately 0.25 miles of roads along the unincorporated North County coastline.

» No hazardous material sites are at risk.

» Near Vandenberg Air Force Base, 4.6 miles of the railroad could be affected by coastal flooding.

» Three bus stops would be affected if dune erosion and coastal flooding occur.

“It’s a regional problem and a concern,” Selena Evilsizor, a planner with the county's long-range planning division, said on Thursday during a public meeting held at the Rincon Beach Club. “Studies shows that it costs less to prepare for hazards. We want plan to ahead.”

The county's Coastal Resiliency Project is a grant-funded study to evaluate the impacts of coastal hazards and sea-level rise along the county's 110-mile long coastline.

Evilsizor said the analysis is not all “doom and gloom.”

She outlined the data’s “positive” findings, including that zero industrial land uses were found to be vulnerable and zero police or medical facilities that were found to be at risk.

Thursday marked the first of several public workshops scheduled to discuss potential impacts to the county’s coastline. Additional meetings will take place in the Goleta and Gaviota areas in September.

The Long Range Planning Division of the County Planning and Development Department is hosting the meetings.

The zoning and policy options will be considered by the Montecito Planning Commission, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission and the county Board of Supervisors at public hearings.

The complete assessment can be viewed by clicking here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.