Santa Barbara County Fair Exhibitor Handbook Hits Stands Countywide

Everybody’s got a skill, what’s yours? Show it off and compete for the recognition of being the best in your category at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

It’s time to pull out the stops, grab whatever supplies you need and pick up the Santa Barbara County Fair exhibitor handbook, which contains all of the exhibitor categories as well as the rules and regulations to participate.

Can you bake sumptuous sweets? Create amazing works of art? Create a setting that impresses the most discerning guest? Grow some impressive produce? Then there’s a category for you to exhibit your work and even win an award. All exhibitors must enter online at www.santamariafairpark.com.

The 2016 Santa Barbara County Fair Exhibitor handbook can be found throughout the county, and this year it’s full of new categories. Painted rocks, paper and recycled art are just a few of this year’s added exhibitor contest categories.

There will be a first, second and third place winner named in each category. Pick up a copy of the exhibitor handbook for an application and full list of categories.



Copies of the Exhibitor Handbook are available at the following locations:

» Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S Thornburg Street, Santa Maria

» Farm Supply, 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria

» Jedlicka’s, 2883 Grand Avenue, Los Olivos

» UC Extension Office, 2156 Sierra Way #C, San Luis Obispo

» Santa Ynez Feed and Mill, 3532 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez

​» Monighetti’s One Stop Livestock Supply, 545 Avenue of the Flags, Buellton

» Buellton Chamber of Commerce, 597 Avenue of Flags, Unit 101, Buellton

​» Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 614 S Broadway, Santa Maria

» UC Extension Office, 624 W Foster Road #E, Santa Maria

» Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, 111 S I Street, Lompoc

» Farm Supply, 700 McMurray Road, Buellton

​» Farm Supply, 1079 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande

» Santa Barbara 4-H Office, 7127 Hollister Avenue #7, Goleta

If you do not have access to a computer or need help entering your online application, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at 805.925.8824 for assistance.

The Santa Barbara County Fair will take place July 13-17, 2016.

For additional information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the fairpark on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.