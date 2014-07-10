Santa Barbara County Fair Honors Agricultural Recognition Award Winners

The Santa Maria Fairpark is happy to announce the 2014 Agricultural Recognition Award winners for this year’s Santa Barbara County Fair.
The honorees this year are as follows:
» Livestock Producer of the Year — Fred Chamberlin
» Agri-Business Person of the Year — Jesse Manriquez
» Farmer of the Year — James Ontiveros
» Directors Choice Award Winner — Melissa Flory-Guerra
These award winners were recognized at the annual Santa Barbara County Fair Kickoff Dinner on Tuesday. This year’s county fair, themed “Blue Ribbon Memories,” runs through Sunday, July 13.
