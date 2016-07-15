Fun Bubbles Up at Santa Barbara County Fair

Annual event at the Santa Maria Fairpark continues through Sunday

Diving dogs and behemoth bubbles proved popular at the the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday.

Inside the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Discovery Pavilion, oversized witches’ pots brewed up a bubble-making concoction that allowed fair-goers to create bubbles that stretched several feet or encapsulated their children.

A steady stream of visitors tested their skills in the Wizards Challenge with Enchanted Forest Animals, where workers strolled with reptiles draped on their bodies.

Jug Nowaczyk, 5, was among many bubble-makers, spending several minutes armed with the wand before racing across to another exhibit.

“He’s hard to stop because he’s having such a good time,” said his mom, Katie Nowaczyk.

“I like everything cool,” the boy said before racing away.

Nearby, Pioneer Valley High School FFA students Azul Chavez and Vanessa Gonzalez played a friendly yet competitive round of chess, with an oversized board and pieces.

“Why do you keep doing this?” Chavez asked as her friend took another pawn.

The 125th annual Santa Barbara County Fair, with the theme "A Fair to Remember," opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Gates open at 11 a.m., with a full schedule of entertainment including carnival rides, commercial vendors, arts and crafts displays and more.

Pacific Animal Productions is hosting the Wizards Challenge, mixing animals and interactive science to serve up fun. The exhibit also includes an animal show with bearded dragons, owls, chinchillas and other creatures.

Visitors also got to play with a wall of nails and tests their strength and balance.

Just inside the main gate, a big pool of water hosted regular shows by DockDogs, which touts itself as the world’s premier canine aquatics competition.

With a little encouragement — and a favorite toy — dogs took turned flying off the platform to splash into the pools, while spectators cheered and laughed at the spectacle.

Around the fairgrounds, entertainers, including those dressed in superhero costumes while riding a unicycle and roller skates, strolled while interacting with visitors.

Saturday is Military and Law Enforcement Day, with members and their families admitted for free with active identification. The main stage concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will be by Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

General admission into the Fair is $10 for adults, and $8 for kids and seniors 62 years and older. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

A destruction derby will start at 6 p.m. Saturday with gates opening at 5 p.m. This is a separate ticketed event, with general admission costing $12 each.

Sunday is Fiesta Day at the fair, with a special concert in the Minetti Arena.

