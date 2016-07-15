Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fun Bubbles Up at Santa Barbara County Fair

Annual event at the Santa Maria Fairpark continues through Sunday

Alexis Solen, 15, of Santa Ynez makes a bubble in the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Discovery Pavilion at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
Alexis Solen, 15, of Santa Ynez makes a bubble in the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Discovery Pavilion at the Santa Barbara County Fair. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 15, 2016 | 6:53 p.m.

Diving dogs and behemoth bubbles proved popular at the the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday.

Inside the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Discovery Pavilion, oversized witches’ pots brewed up a bubble-making concoction that allowed fair-goers to create bubbles that stretched several feet or encapsulated their children.

A steady stream of visitors tested their skills in the Wizards Challenge with Enchanted Forest Animals, where workers strolled with reptiles draped on their bodies. 

Jug Nowaczyk, 5, was among many bubble-makers, spending several minutes armed with the wand before racing across to another exhibit.

“He’s hard to stop because he’s having such a good time,” said his mom, Katie Nowaczyk.

“I like everything cool,” the boy said before racing away.

Nearby, Pioneer Valley High School FFA students Azul Chavez and Vanessa Gonzalez played a friendly yet competitive round of chess, with an oversized board and pieces.

“Why do you keep doing this?” Chavez asked as her friend took another pawn.

The 125th annual Santa Barbara County Fair, with the theme "A Fair to Remember," opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Gates open at 11 a.m., with a full schedule of entertainment including carnival rides, commercial vendors, arts and crafts displays and more. 

A canine leaps off a platform at the Santa Maria Fairpark during the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday as part of the DockDogs performance. Click to view larger
A canine leaps off a platform at the Santa Maria Fairpark during the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday as part of the DockDogs performance. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Pacific Animal Productions is hosting the Wizards Challenge, mixing animals and interactive science to serve up fun. The exhibit also includes an animal show with bearded dragons, owls, chinchillas and other creatures. 

Visitors also got to play with a wall of nails and tests their strength and balance. 

Just inside the main gate, a big pool of water hosted regular shows by DockDogs, which touts itself as the world’s premier canine aquatics competition.

With a little encouragement — and a favorite toy — dogs took turned flying off the platform to splash into the pools, while spectators cheered and laughed at the spectacle.

Around the fairgrounds, entertainers, including those dressed in superhero costumes while riding a unicycle and roller skates, strolled while interacting with visitors. 

Saturday is Military and Law Enforcement Day, with members and their families admitted for free with active identification. The main stage concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will be by Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

General admission into the Fair is $10 for adults, and $8 for kids and seniors 62 years and older. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

A destruction derby will start at 6 p.m. Saturday with gates opening at 5 p.m. This is a separate ticketed event, with general admission costing $12 each.

Sunday is Fiesta Day at the fair, with a special concert in the Minetti Arena.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Two youngsters enjoy a spin on the ferris wheel Friday at the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Two youngsters enjoy a spin on the ferris wheel Friday at the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 