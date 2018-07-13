Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Fair Show Dives Into Live Shark Experience

Carpinteria 4-Hers endure fire, rain, evacuations en route to particpating in junior livestock auction at Santa Maria Fairpark

girl and man stand in front of tank with swimming nurse shark

Emery Mendez, 9, of Lompoc serves as a volunteer from the audience alongside Philip Peters for during The Live Shark Experience at the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday. The five-day fair runs through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3768 > of 5
girl smiles in shark cage with fake shark behind her

Ilya Flores, 3, of Santa Maria smiles while posing for a picture in a shark cage as a fake shark lurks nearby at the Santa Barbara County Fair. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3770 > of 5
four girls pose with a steer

Playa Del Sur 4-H steer projects made it to the Santa Barbara County Fair after enduring four evacuations due to the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow. Above the stalls 4-Hers added the names of the many supporters who helped the members who also had dealt wiith damage to its facility. Pictured, from left, are Elizabeth Estrada, Alejandra Cruz, Jenny Alaniz and Eloisa Arroyo. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3771 > of 5
two boys sport smiles on a fair ride

Two boys wear smiles while on a carnival ride at the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3772 > of 5
girl pretends to be afraid in front of fake shark

Ilya Flores, 3, of Santa Maria pretends to be afraid while posing for a picture in a shark cage as a fake shark lurks nearby at the Santa Barbara County Fair. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3773 > of 5
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 13, 2018 | 9:47 p.m.

Among the typical animals found at the Santa Barbara County Fair, three stand out for their unusual presence — sharks.

At the Live Shark Experience, host Philip Peters provides education and entertainment about the three nurse sharks swimming in a self-contained tank parked just inside the main gate at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

“If you do only educational, the crowd doesn’t have fun,” said Peters, who is based in Sarasota, Florida.

That’s why an audience volunteer is encouraged to pound on the tank which springs a mock leak spaying real water on the unsuspecting helper as Peters solicts chewed gum and offers up duct tape to plug the hole.

“People like that stuff,” said Peters. “I like it too. It’s my favorite part of the show.” 

He spends part of the show diving in the tank alongside what he called “docile swimmers” while talking to the audience about nurse sharks.

The Live Shark Experience, which features Peters diving into the tank, includes several shows daily — 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. — during the five-day fair, which runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds. 

Gates open at noon Saturday and Sunday, with the Helm & Sons Amusements carnival staying open until midnight for fair celebrating the theme "Cowboys & Carousels."

Saturday’s main stage concert at 7:30 p.m. will feature Prince protege and percussionist Sheila E performing.

General admission during the fair is $8 for ages 6 to 11; $12 for ages 12-61; and $8 for ages 62 and older. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $35.

On Saturday, the Minetti Arena will host the popular destruction derby, which requires a separate paid ticket for admission. Gates open at 5 p.m. and action revs up at 6 p.m. Those tickets cost $12 for general admission and $18 for box seats.

Saturday also marks a busy time as the Junior Livestock Action gets underway for hundreds of handlers for pigs, sheep, goats and steers, following the action for smaller animals Friday.

Participants will include Carpinteria-based Playa Del Sur 4-H members, who have faced more than the usual challenges en route to the fair after enduring four evacuations related to the Thomas Fire, the Montecito debris flows and rains.

The area holding their steers features names of individuals and businesses that have helped the club, which lost its livestock yard and supplies during the mudslide. 

Initially the steers were safely stashed at Earl Warren Showgrounds before the debris flow, but the closure of Highway 101 meant the 4-H handlers could not reach them. Later, they were moved to the Santa Ynez Valley. 

“We had a lot of help from people up north,” said Elizabeth Estrada, a Santa Barbara City College student in her final year of 4-H. 

But the 4-Hers found one benefit from the challenging events.

“They know how to load and unload,” veteran 4-Her Jenny Alaniz said of the club's well-traveled steers.

“Now they get on and off the trailer pretty well, “ Estrada added.

“They’re professionals,” Alaniz said. “We got good at evacuating in like 10 minutes.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Four girls pose with a steer. Click to view larger
Playa Del Sur 4-H steer projects made it to the Santa Barbara County Fair after enduring numerous evacuations due to the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows. Above the stalls, 4-Hers added the names of the many supporters who helped the members, who also had to deal with damage to their livestock yard. Pictured, from left, are Elizabeth Estrada, Alejandra Cruz, Jenny Alaniz and Eloisa Arroyo. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 