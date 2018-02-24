Santa Barbara County Fair Wrangles Up Trace Adkins

He’s the cowboy with the baritone voice, and a talent for getting everyone off their barstools and dancing to hits like “Honkytonk Badonkadonk.”

Trace Adkins is coming to the Santa Barbara County Fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series, July 12.

With 11 million albums sold and a slew of hits, Adkins has made his mark on country music with songs like “I Got My Game On,” “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Hillbilly Bone,” not to mention his crossover Top 40 hit “Honkytonk Badonkadonk.”

Adkins is a three-time Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry, a TV personality, actor and author. He is currently on the road as part of his How Did We Get Here tour.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said organizers of the fair are expecting great things from Adkins. “He’s known to put on an outstanding show and we can’t wait to see what he delivers for the audience at the Santa Barbara County Fair,” Persons said.

Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This,” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010.

“Still a Soldier” is the current single off Adkins’ latest release, Something’s Going On, for which he created a video that is a tribute to veterans and their loved ones.

As an actor, Adkins has played roles in several films and TV shows and in March he will star alongside Dennis Quaid and Bart Miller in I Can Only Imagine, a movie based on the best-selling Christian song of the same name.

Adkins' other credits include The Lincoln Lawyer, Deepwater Horizon, and Moms’ Night Out. However, he’s perhaps most proud of his role in supporting U.S. troops.

He serves as a spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for which he raised more than $11.5 million as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. He has also performed many USO Tours.

Audiences will have the opportunity to see Adkins perform on July 12 at the KCOY Main Stage free as part of their paid admission to the fair.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 11-15. This year’s theme celebrates Cowboys and Carousels. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.