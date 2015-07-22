2015 Santa Barbara County Fair Wraps Up Just Behind Last Year’s Revenues

Advice

Thrilling rides, unique entertainment and even a little rain made the 2015 Santa Barbara County Fair one to remember.

Rain dampened the upward attendance trend the fair held most of its July 15–19 run, ending at slightly less than last year’s numbers.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said organizers received a lot of positive feedback in regard to the latest attractions and exhibits, as well as the overall fair operations.

“New attractions, great entertainers and sunny skies for most of the week drew a lot of people. Even Sunday’s rain didn’t keep everyone away. It was a successful run and we are looking forward to our 125 season,” Persons said.

A few surprise showers and unseasonably warm and humid weather on Sunday slowed attendance for part of the day, but once the clouds cleared the crowds showed up to get in their final day of fair fun.

Paid admissions and gate revenues were ahead of 2014 as of Saturday before the impact of Sunday’s rains. The fair closed slightly below its 2014 numbers; however, organizers are still tallying the official numbers.

Commercial space sales were slightly up both in number of spaces and in revenue. Carnival revenue was significantly impacted by Sunday’s rains and ended slightly below the 2014 numbers after several years of increases.

Livestock numbers were up with more than 1,400 lots generating more than $2.9 million in auction dollars. That number is up from about $2.6 million last year. Food and beverage revenue is not yet available.

Next year will mark a significant milestone as the Santa Barbara County Fair holds its 125th season.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or Like us on Facebook.

About the Santa Maria Fairpark

The Santa Maria Fairpark serves as the hub for major events and community activities on California’s Central Coast. The state-owned facility hosts the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which attracts more than 60,000 people; the Fireworks Spectacular, which sees 5,000 spectators; and is home to its headlining event the Santa Barbara County Fair, which draws more than 140,000 people.

—Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.