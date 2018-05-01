278 Families Helped During Holidays Through CALM’s Adopt-a-Family Program

This holiday season, the Santa Barbara community — businesses, organizations, school classes and families — showed their true holiday giving spirit by donating hundreds of gifts and basic wish list items to struggling families that CALM serves throughout Santa Barbara County, through the annual Adopt-a-Family program.

This year the program served more people than ever before year, providing 278 families with gifts, basic supplies, food and festive decorations during the holiday season.

“The parade of presents from our generous supporters represents something much more than gifts to the families who receive them,” said Cecilia Rodriguez, executive director of CALM. “A very special connection is formed between the vulnerable and challenged families in our community who need help, and those who can provide it. It sends a message to these parents and these children that they are valued members of our community.”

By connecting people to one another across the county, the Adopt-a-Family program not only brings holiday cheer to families in need, but it strengthens protective factors for children and helps to prevent abuse. It sends the message to the at-risk children and families of Santa Barbara County that there are people who care.

On behalf of all the children and their parents who were given gifts through Adopt-a-Family this year, CALM would like to thank everyone that participated! The complete list of donors is available on our website.

“Yes, Adopt-a-Family is about making sure that children served by CALM receive a gift at the holidays,” Rodriguez said. “But, more importantly, Adopt-a-Family communicates to each recipient that we care about them. This caring makes our clients better mothers and fathers, and better sons and daughters. Thank you for being a partner in strengthening our community.

For more information on how to donate to CALM, please contact Lori Goodman at 805.965.2376 or click here.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being. For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.