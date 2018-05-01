Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

278 Families Helped During Holidays Through CALM’s Adopt-a-Family Program

By Jennifer Zacharias for CALM | January 14, 2015 | 3:36 p.m.

This holiday season, the Santa Barbara community — businesses, organizations, school classes and families — showed their true holiday giving spirit by donating hundreds of gifts and basic wish list items to struggling families that CALM serves throughout Santa Barbara County, through the annual Adopt-a-Family program.

This year the program served more people than ever before year, providing 278 families with gifts, basic supplies, food and festive decorations during the holiday season.

“The parade of presents from our generous supporters represents something much more than gifts to the families who receive them,” said Cecilia Rodriguez, executive director of CALM. “A very special connection is formed between the vulnerable and challenged families in our community who need help, and those who can provide it. It sends a message to these parents and these children that they are valued members of our community.”

By connecting people to one another across the county, the Adopt-a-Family program not only brings holiday cheer to families in need, but it strengthens protective factors for children and helps to prevent abuse. It sends the message to the at-risk children and families of Santa Barbara County that there are people who care.

On behalf of all the children and their parents who were given gifts through Adopt-a-Family this year, CALM would like to thank everyone that participated! The complete list of donors is available on our website.

“Yes, Adopt-a-Family is about making sure that children served by CALM receive a gift at the holidays,” Rodriguez said. “But, more importantly, Adopt-a-Family communicates to each recipient that we care about them. This caring makes our clients better mothers and fathers, and better sons and daughters. Thank you for being a partner in strengthening our community.

For more information on how to donate to CALM, please contact Lori Goodman at 805.965.2376 or click here.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being. For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 