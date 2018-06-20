Santa Barbara County Files Lawsuit Over BIA Action Involving Camp 4 Property

Santa Barbara County has asked a federal court to intervene after the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs placed 1,400 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley known as Camp 4 into trust for the Chumash Indian tribe, a move strong opposed from several local factions.

The lawsuit filed in late January by the county refers to the the federal government’s “unlawful, arbitrary, and capricious action” regarding land belonging to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Approval of the fee-to-trust application encompassed agriculture property along Highway 246, and culminated a process launched in 2010, shortly after the tribe purchased the land from Fess Parker’s estate.

The tribe’s efforts to place the property into trust — meaning it’s now part of the reservation and no longer in county jurisdiction for taxes and land-use oversight — have been met with fierce opposition locally.

In its lawsuit, the County contends the government’s actions failed to follow regulatory guidelines governing fee-to-trust acquisitions.

Additionally, the county argued the federal government failed to conduct the proper environmental review, and claimed the environmental assessment was “inadequate and fundamentally flawed.”

The county’s lawsuit came days after the Bureau of Indian Affairs denied all administrative appeals and approved putting the land into trust.

“By this action, the county seeks declaratory relief establishing that defendants’ decisions are ‘arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law,’ and also in violation of NEPA,” the county lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit calls for a judge to set aside the fee-to-trust and National Environmental Policy Act decisions.

“Finally, the county seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction requiring defendants to file the necessary documentation to have the property taken out of trust and/or for an order prohibiting development on the property pending resolution of this litigation,” the county filing says.

The county initially sought a preliminary injunction to have the property removed from trust until the proper environmental review occurs, but withdrew the request.

The federal government objected to a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction, filing a declaration from Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn.

“At present the tribe has no plans for any construction on the approximately 1,400 acres of land referred to as ‘Camp 4” in the immediate future,” Kahn said. “No construction will occur for at least the next nine months.

“While the tribe intends to ‘begin the process’ of building homes on the Camp 4 property, as I said in the tribe’s press release issued on Jan. 23, 2017, we have no intention of actually starting physical construction for at least nine months as I affirm herein,” Kahn said in his Jan. 31 declaration.

Sam Cohen, tribal government and legal specialist, notified the county about the lack of construction plans, Kahn said in his declaration.

In its request to withdraw the request for a temporary restraining order, the county cited tribal officials’ statements.

“Tribal Chairman Kahn’s declaration meets the county’s immediate needs to maintain the status quo and protect the property at issue,” county attorneys said.

Plans reportedly call for 143 residences and 30 acres of tribal facilities, including a community center and banquet hall, offices and community space.

County officials contend the environmental document “failed to take a hard look at ecological, aesthetic, economic, social, and health impacts.”

During a recent hearing, Judge Stephen Wilson set April deadlines for attorneys to file a motion for a summary judgment, opposition and reply to be completed.

The judge also scheduled a May 1 hearing for the motion.

Meanwhile the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider whether to renew a short-term, advisory ad-hoc subcommittee designed to undertake discussions with the tribe related to land use and financial matters of mutual concern.

