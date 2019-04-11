New County Oil Spill Contingency Plan Includes Lessons Learned from Refugio Oil Spill

Document clarifies that first responders can and should call in resources themselves to address the problem

Santa Barbara County’s new Oil Spill Contingency Plan clarifies that first responders can and should call in resources themselves to address the problem, and incorporates recommendations from the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill after-action report.

“The difference between the last plan and this plan in this realm is that the local on-scene incident commanders now have the authority to tap into resources that before they did not have the authority to do,” Office of Emergency Management Director Rob Lewin said.

Resources can be ordered immediately, if they have not been already ordered by the state, the Coast Guard or the responsible party, he said. Local incident commanders had the authority to make the call before, but now it is spelled out in the plan, Lewin added.

Santa Barbara County’s previous version of the Oil Spill Contingency Plan, from 2011, “was not clear at all” for what first responders could do, and the procedures for operations and establishing command, said Katie Freeman of Hagerty Consulting, Inc.

The firm helped develop the plan update and also produced the after-action report for the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

When the pipeline rupture was discovered on the morning of May 19, 2015, the only clean-up effort in the first few hours was county firefighters shoveling dirt and throwing rocks into a culvert to slow the flow of crude oil into the ocean near Refugio State Beach.

“There was not much else for us to do other than try to build a dam, which we do in hazmat,” County Fire Engineer Damien Manuele testified during the criminal trial against Plains All-American Pipeline, the company responsible for the spill, which was found guilty on several counts.

He recalled borrowing a shovel from a Plains employee on the scene of the rupture.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved sending the updated Oil Spill Contingency Plan to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Oil Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) for approval.

“The (contingency plan) now clarifies that the initial incident commander will have the authority to order and direct resources, as necessary, in order to make an effort at reducing the impact of the incident. These resources include both private and government, as well as both land and sea based resources,” Freeman said in her presentation Tuesday.

OSPR requires the plans to be renewed every three years, but the county got two extensions to include lessons learned from the Refugio Oil Spill, and then again due to disaster-related delays.

The revised plan includes recommendations from the oil spill after-action report, including addressing coordination for operations, managing volunteers, and a system to provide public information for the county in addition to unified command.

The plan also states the county’s Emergency Operations Center “can be used as the Incident Command Post as an option of last resort.” The EOC was used as the Incident Command Post for the first 13 days of the Refugio Oil Spill response, then command was moved to a larger location.

The EOC is not used as the Incident Command Post for all local emergency response incidents; Dos Pueblos High School was the post for the Whittier Fire, for example.

