Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:56 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Fire Agencies Send Crews to Raging Sand Fire, Soberanos Fire

Firefighters are battling the fast-growing blazes in Los Angeles and Monterey counties

Strike teams from Santa Barbara County fire agencies respond to the Los Angeles County Sand Fire, which grew to 33,000 acres by Monday morning.
Strike teams from Santa Barbara County fire agencies respond to the Los Angeles County Sand Fire, which grew to 33,000 acres by Monday morning.  (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | July 25, 2016 | 4:27 p.m.

With the Sherpa Fire still in the rear-view mirror, firefighters from across Santa Barbara County are back at it, this time aiding their Los Angeles County and Monterey County counterparts.

The fast-growing Sand Fire, a blaze more than four times the size of the Sherpa Fire so far, has been storming the city of Santa Clarita and and the Soberanos Fire has been threatening Monterey County’s Big Sur area.

As of Monday evening, the Sand Fire, which started Friday, had charred more than 33,000 acres, destroyed 18 structures and was only 10-percent contained, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. More than 20,000 residents were under evacuation orders. 

Nearly 3,000 personnel from across the state were tackling the blaze, which expanded rapidly over the weekend and has been throwing massive plumes of smoke into the sky.

The Monterey County Soberanos Fire, which also began Friday, had consumed roughly 15,000 acres, had destroyed 20 homes and was only 5 percent contained as of Monday. About 1,300 personnel were on scene fighting it. 

Three local strike teams, which consist of five engines each, have headed east to Santa Clarita’s Sand Fire, county Fire Department spokesman Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk.

One team with engines from Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Maria and Ventura County left for the fire on Saturday, before the other two teams, with engines from the County Fire Department, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Montecito, Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base, left on Sunday.

County Fire also sent a hand crew team and a dozer to the Sand Fire, Zaniboni said.

Santa Barbara Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Mailes told Noozhawk that the Type 1 and Type 3 engines at the Sand Fire are specialized for structure protection and wildland work, respectively.

Overhead leaders from the county and city of Santa Barbara are also assisting with the fires.

On Saturday, an all-county strike team of Type 3 engines headed north to the Soberanos Fire, along with a dozer.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews were among the local firefighters sent to respond to the Sand Fire near Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews were among the local firefighters sent to respond to the Sand Fire near Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County.  (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 