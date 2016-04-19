Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Purchasing Body Armor, Vehicle Extrication Equipment

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 19, 2016 | 3:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to purchase 100 bulletproof vests and helmets and 16 new extrication devices, better known as the “jaws of life,” that help free victims from vehicles after traffic collisions.

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved authorizing the department’s request Tuesday, putting approximately $92,000 toward the vests and helmets and another $542,000 for extrication equipment.

According to a county staff report, the fire department will use the vests and helmets if they need to respond to active shooter incidents, which have seen an increase nationally.

County Fire will piggyback on a competitive bid conducted by the city of Los Angeles for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. The practice cuts out bidding processes and allows the county to benefit from favorable pricing for a larger government agency.

Local and state fire and medical agencies buying personal protective equipment are adhering to new policies and guidelines related to active shooter response, according to the department.

County Fire will cover the $634,000 cost of extrication equipment and body armor with 2015-16 appropriations meant to purchase two ladder trucks and related equipment.

The department is requesting funds for the ladder trucks and equipment in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Most existing extrication equipment is more than 10 years old, with the department reporting several unit failures in recent months.

The power unit with specialized tools — spreader, cutter, telescopic ram — and hoses saves critical time when freeing a patient from a motor vehicle.

County Fire officials chose Holmatro extrication equipment because it’s much lighter, easier to move and better at cutting through “new technology” metals, according to the county staff report.

New equipment will also allow the department to get extrication equipment standardized across all department engines to improve maintenance and operations.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 