Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Michael Dyer to Retire

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Michael Dyer will be retiring on Jan. 16, 2015, after 36½ years of public safety service.

Chief Dyer is announcing his retirement now to allow the county Board of Supervisors adequate time to select a qualified successor.

He previously worked every fire service position in the department from firefighter to chief.

Chief Dyer rose to the number two position at the Los Angeles County Fire Department while working under Fire Chief P. Michael Freeman.

Dyer became the fire chief of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Aug. 3, 2009.

He also serves on several statewide fire service committees, including as chairman of FIRESCOPE, California Contract Counties, the California Joint Apprentice Management Committee and California SEMS Advisory Board.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.