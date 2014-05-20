Crews Contain Vegetation Fire Off Cat Canyon Road

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a small vegetation fire in the 7100 block of Cat Canyon Road.

Four engines, two crews, a water tender, two dozers and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene, which is in the Gato Ridge area off of Cat Canyon Road, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

He said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to a quarter-acre area at 12:51 p.m. Most of the resources left the scene by 1:15 p.m., but some crews stayed in the area to clean up.

Some power lines were down in the area.

Sadecki said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.