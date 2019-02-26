Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 9:56 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Conducting Pile Burning Operations of Biomass

By Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | February 26, 2019 | 6:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting ongoing pile burning operations of biomass created as the result of community defensible space treatments.

The first series of pile burns started Tuesday and will continue through Friday. Additional series of burns will occur through June 1; additional notification will be made each week when burning is expected to occur.

Burning operations will begin about 9 a.m. and be finished by 4 p.m. on permissive burn days.

Three separate burn plots are located west of Rucker Road and east of East Mesa Oaks subdivision, north of Galaxy Way and Titian Avenue between Oakhill Drive and Northoaks Drive.

This pile burning operation is the most efficient way to eliminate biomass created as the result identified defensible space treatments. The treatment and elimination of cuttings will help to safeguard the surrounding community in the event of wildfire.

This burn project is planned by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. Santa Barbara County APCD staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.

Residents who smell smoke should take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When the smell of smoke is detected or when it is visible in the area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions.

Those who are sensitive to smoke should consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns.

A temporary air monitor has been placed near the burn site. Air quality conditions will be available on the APCD’s website.

— Dave Zaniboni is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 