Santa Barbara County Fire Department Issues Strict Burn Ban

California’s projected increased fire activity, coupled with record-setting drought conditions, requires the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to take every step possible to prevent new wildfires from starting.

In order to reduce potential ignitions, the Fire Department will suspend all burning permits and open fires beginning July 1, 2016. This burn suspension will remain in effect until there is enough precipitation to reduce the fire threat.

The burning ban applies to permit burning, including agricultural, and open fires within both State and Local Responsibility Areas within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The department reminds everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety this high fire season.

Remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with your Ready! Set! Go! wildfire action plan and be extra cautious and aware when traveling or staying in the wildland areas of the county.

Nearly 95 percent of all wildfires are human-caused, and the Fire Department requests the that the public do their part in preventing wildfires.

For more information and safety tips, visit www.sbcfire.com.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.