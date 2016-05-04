Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Issues Warning Regarding Downed Power Lines

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | May 4, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department wishes to remind the public that a downed power line or wire can be dangerous. Coming into contact with electrical wires can cause serious injury or even death. 

It is not uncommon for trees to fall during high winds, rain or other stormy conditions, damaging power lines or wires and causing them to fall to the ground.

Objects such as metallic balloons and kites can also damage power lines.

If you see a downed power line or wire, call 911 right away. If a power line has fallen to the ground, stay clear of the area and keep others away.

If a person or piece of equipment comes in contact with an energized power line, do not touch the person or any equipment involved. Always assume that all power lines and wires are energized.

Call 911. Inform the operator that it’s an electrical emergency. Freeing a person or animal from energized power lines or equipment should only be attempted by a qualified electrical worker.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds people to consider all downed power lines and wires to be energized. Stay clear and call 911.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 