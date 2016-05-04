Santa Barbara County Fire Department Issues Warning Regarding Downed Power Lines

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department wishes to remind the public that a downed power line or wire can be dangerous. Coming into contact with electrical wires can cause serious injury or even death.

It is not uncommon for trees to fall during high winds, rain or other stormy conditions, damaging power lines or wires and causing them to fall to the ground.

Objects such as metallic balloons and kites can also damage power lines.

If you see a downed power line or wire, call 911 right away. If a power line has fallen to the ground, stay clear of the area and keep others away.

If a person or piece of equipment comes in contact with an energized power line, do not touch the person or any equipment involved. Always assume that all power lines and wires are energized.

Call 911. Inform the operator that it’s an electrical emergency. Freeing a person or animal from energized power lines or equipment should only be attempted by a qualified electrical worker.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds people to consider all downed power lines and wires to be energized. Stay clear and call 911.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.