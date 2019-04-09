Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Posts Promotions

By Capt. Daniel Bertucelli for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | April 9, 2019 | 3:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) has announced the promotion of Rob Hazard to division chief. Replacing Hazard in the post of deputy fire marshal will be Garrett Huff, newly promoted battalion chief.

Hazard began his fire service career in 1988 with the U.S. Forest Service working on Los Padres Hot Shot Crew. He was hired as a firefighter with Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 1998, promoted to engineer/inspector in 2002, fire captain in 2006, and battalion chief/deputy fire marshal in 2016

Hazard was a lead academy instructor for Wildland Firefighting and a member of the SBCFD wildland steering committee. He has represented SBCFD on multiple teams and committees including the USFS Region 5 California Incident Management Team 7.

He is currently a member of the local Type 3 Incident Management Team (XSB IMT3). Hazard also sits on the Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council as a board member, and the FIRESCOPE Predictive Services Specialist Group.

Hazard’s new assignment will be the county fire marshal position. Hazard is a fifth-generation Santa Barbara native.

Huff began his fire service career with the California Department of Forestry as a firefighter and as a reserve firefighter with the Culver City Fire Department. He came to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 2005 as a firefighter/paramedic from the city of Paso Robles.

Huff has served Santa Barbara County Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic, helicopter crew chief, engineer/inspector, and captain, working four years as a training captain.

Huff represents the department on the local Type 3 Incident Management Team (XSB IMT3), FIRESCOPE Behavioral Health Working Group, and is the secretary of the CalChiefs Training Officers.

The SBCFD also recognizes the promotions of Eric Gray, Jerald Weslander and Greg Franson to the position of fire captain. All three began their careers as firefighters, promoted to engineer/inspectors, and are now station captains.

— Capt. Daniel Bertucelli for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 

