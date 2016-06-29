Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:55 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Reminds Public of ‘Safe and Sane’ Fireworks’ Limited Legality

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | June 29, 2016 | 10:45 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the public that all fireworks, including the so-called “safe and sane” variety, are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, including the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, ​Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang.

Safe and sane fireworks are allowed within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc. Fireworks that are purchased in any of these cities must be used within those city limits.

Each July Fourth, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using illegal fireworks.

On average, 32,000 fires occur and 9,300 injuries result from fireworks nationally, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks, which include devastating burns, eye injuries, fires and even death.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recommends the best way to view fireworks is to attend one of the public fireworks displays conducted by professional pyrotechnicians hired by local communities.

The following tips will help make the display more enjoyable to the public, as well as make the displays as safe as possible:

» Resist any temptation to get close to the actual firing site. The best viewing is from a quarter of a mile away.

» Pets have very sensitive ears, and the booms and bangs associated with a fireworks display can be quite uncomfortable, particularly to dogs. Leave pets at home if you are planning on attending a fireworks show.

» Although it rarely happens, it is possible that a firework component might fall to the ground without exploding. The public should be cautioned not to touch these fireworks and contact the fire department.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department urges the public to enjoy public displays of fireworks conducted by trained professionals and have an enjoyable and safe Fourth of July.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 