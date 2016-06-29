Santa Barbara County Fire Department Reminds Public of ‘Safe and Sane’ Fireworks’ Limited Legality

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the public that all fireworks, including the so-called “safe and sane” variety, are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, including the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, ​Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang.

Safe and sane fireworks are allowed within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc. Fireworks that are purchased in any of these cities must be used within those city limits.

Each July Fourth, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using illegal fireworks.

On average, 32,000 fires occur and 9,300 injuries result from fireworks nationally, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks, which include devastating burns, eye injuries, fires and even death.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recommends the best way to view fireworks is to attend one of the public fireworks displays conducted by professional pyrotechnicians hired by local communities.

The following tips will help make the display more enjoyable to the public, as well as make the displays as safe as possible:

» Resist any temptation to get close to the actual firing site. The best viewing is from a quarter of a mile away.

» Pets have very sensitive ears, and the booms and bangs associated with a fireworks display can be quite uncomfortable, particularly to dogs. Leave pets at home if you are planning on attending a fireworks show.

» Although it rarely happens, it is possible that a firework component might fall to the ground without exploding. The public should be cautioned not to touch these fireworks and contact the fire department.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department urges the public to enjoy public displays of fireworks conducted by trained professionals and have an enjoyable and safe Fourth of July.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.