Santa Barbara County Fire Department to Conduct Defensible Space Inspections

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting defensible space inspections beginning Monday, June 1.

A minimum of 100 feet of defensible space is required around your home in Santa Barbara County.

Engine companies will perform inspections and provide homeowners with an inspection form and educational material on how to comply.

With the year- round threat of wildfire in Southern California, the defensible space requirement is enforced at all times in Santa Barbara County. Noncompliant homeowners are subject to be cited.

This year, 13,000 homeowners in the Counties State Responsibly Area (SRA) will receive by mail a wildfire safety brochure, containing valuable tips to help your home withstand wildfire. This brochure is being sent to residents that live within the high fire hazard areas of the county. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department hopes that the information found in the brochure will help homeowners prepare ahead of time before wildfire strikes.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.