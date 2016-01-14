Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:23 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Warns to Stay Off, Stay Away, Stay Alive Near Railroad Tracks

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | January 14, 2016 | 1:05 p.m.

The railroad tracks in Santa Barbara County run through many cities and rural areas of the county. Theses tracks are used regularly by freight and passenger trains.

Most of the time, railroad crossings are done safely but there is always a potential for injury.

Recently, there have been serious accidents involving the railroad.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers these railroad safety tips:

» Look both ways before crossing any railroad track and be especially careful when there are no crossing gates or warning signs.

» Never crawl under, between or on any rail cars on a standing train. The train may suddenly move.

» Headphones or earbuds should never be worn around railroad tracks. They might keep you from hearing an oncoming train.

» Stay away from the tracks while a train is passing in order to avoid being hit by items that may be projected out from the side of a shifted load.

» Walking on the tracks is both hazardous and illegal. The speed of the train can be easily misjudged. Remember, the railroad right-of-way is private property. 

» Never walk on railroad bridges or trestles. They are only wide enough for a train to pass.

» It can take a train ¼-1 mile to come to a complete stop in the event of an emergency.

» Never place even the smallest objects on the tracks. This can create a dangerous situation for the train and people around the train.

» When walking with pets, make sure your pet is restrained. Pets might become frightened as a train approaches.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds people Stay Off, Stay Away, Stay Alive when near or around railroad tracks and trains.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni represents the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
