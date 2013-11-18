Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Welcomes Arson Dog Riley

By Capt. David Sadecki for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | November 18, 2013 | 9:26 a.m.

The newest member of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department is an accelerant detection canine named Riley, a black labrador retriever.

Arson dog
Santa Barbara County Fire captain/investigator Howard Orr with accelerant detection canine Riley, a black labrador retriever. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Riley and his handler, fire captain/investigator Howard Orr, recently completed a five-week canine-accelerant detection school sponsored by State Farm Insurance and certified by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. Since their arrival on Sept. 6, they have responded to 11 fire scenes throughout Santa Barbara County. They are also available to respond to fire scenes throughout the Tri-Counties and beyond upon request.

The training program was funded by State Farm Insurance Companies and is available to fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the United States. Since its beginning in 1993, the program has placed more than 300 dogs in 44 states, three Canadian provinces and the District of Columbia.

There are about 80 active teams in the United States. Three of those dogs are working in California and are located in Fresno, Chula Vista and now Santa Barbara. Click here for more information about the Arson Dog Program.

The ongoing costs of this program are being supported by local community donations:

» Initial training was covered by a scholarship from State Farm Insurance and is estimate to be $28,000.

» Dave Dawson with San Roque Pet Hospital has offered to provide veterinary service at no cost.

» Wendy Guyer, owner of the Pet House in Goleta, is providing Riley’s dog food at no cost.

» A vehicle designed for Riley that includes an early warning heat detection system is being sought through a private donor.

Private citizens have begun providing donations to cover the costs of the training equipment and supplies necessary for Riley to maintain his skills.

“This truly is a public/private partnership supporting this program," Orr said. "We are grateful for the community support.”

Additional donations are welcome and can be made to the “Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Arson Dog Program” and sent to 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

In 2009, more than 41,500 intentionally set fires were set in the United States, causing more than $792 million in property damage and killing 170 civilians, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“We want to help support the efforts of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to douse arson fires in the Tri-County area and put criminals behind bars,” State Farm agent Paul Cashman said. “The scope of arson goes beyond impacting insurance companies — it affects the personal and financial well-being of us all. Training dogs to detect accelerants at fire scenes saves time and money in arson investigations.”
  
A few years ago, investigators could spend days or weeks sifting through rubble at a scene. Today, with a trained dog, the work can be done in less than an hour. 

“The dog extends the capabilities of the investigator,” Orr said. “The scent-discriminating abilities of a canine are better than any equipment we can take to a fire scene when arson is suspected. The canine will lead the investigator to the location of the accelerant, so the investigator can take a sample to the Department of Justice crime lab in order to prove arson.”

 — Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 