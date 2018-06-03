Firefighter Recounts Experiences at Thomas Fire, Montecito Mudslides

Fire Engineer Kevin Jones wiped his eyes on Wednesday as he described his experiences battling December’s Thomas Fire and January's mudslides in Montecito.

Jones, a 12-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, was among 16 people scheduled to deliver a TEDx talk during a day-long speaking event at Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara.

Some 500 students and residents listened attentively as Jones, who was dressed in his uniform, took the stage and described the front lines of firefighting the largest wildfire on record in California, and the aftermath of deadly storm-triggered mud and debris flows in Montecito.

Jones is assigned to Fire Station 11 in western Goleta, just off Storke Road. He worked alongside thousands of fire crews who took part in tackling the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The blaze ignited Dec. 4 just outside of Santa Paula, and it had burned 281,893 acres by the time it was declared 100 percent contained Jan. 12.

“After years of drought, combined with one of the wettest winters on record, the optimal fuel bed was created,” Jones said. “At its peak, it (the fire) was burning at a rate of one-acre per second — an entire football field every second.”

It destroyed more than 1,000 structures in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, while damaging 280 others, and killed two people, including Cal Fire Engineer Cory Iverson, who died in the line of duty above Fillmore.

“Fire has no mercy,” Jones said. “It does not care who you are, whether you are trying to escape it or run in to put it out. It destroys far more than it creates. I’m always concerned fire will take from me, or my family.”

He went on describing the fire's dangers and risks.

“The minute you let down your guard, the fire will hurt you,” he said. “Nothing in the path of that wildfire is important as our lives, yours and mine.

“Should we live in fear?” Jones asked the audience. “No. That’s not what I’m suggesting. We should live with our eyes open.”

The Thomas Fire denuded most of the mountains and hillsides above Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, leading to a second disaster in January.

The deluge that washed over Montecito early Jan. 9 came only a few weeks after the deadly and destructive fire.

Jones described some of the benefits of water: It sustains life, grows crops and keeps humans alive.

“We pay a lot of money to live or vacation near water,” Jones said. “Make no mistake, water kills.”

He was part of a regional task force that was mobilized in preparation for the storm, Jones said.

Jones said he left a staging area for rescuers at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara when heavy rains hit the fire-scorched mountains above Montecito at about 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Jones said he knew he was “needed, but it was unclear where.”

By the time he was traveling southbound on Highway 101, Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines ahead and en route to a natural gas explosion and structure fire on Via Manana in Montecito, near East Mountain Drive, reported blocked road access in and out due to mud and debris flow.

“They were actively engaged in rescue efforts,” he said. “Based on the locations given, it was clear we had a large-scale problem.”

The first 12 hours of Jan. 9 are a blur, Jones said, as he responded to the scenes of chaos.

“I’m kind of happy about that,” he said of not remembering details. “I saw some things I didn’t want to see again.”

The memories he wishes to keep are the faces of residents he helped to safety.

Jones said he is “proud” of himself and his co-workers' efforts on Jan. 9, and in the weeks after the devastating mudslide.

“Everywhere we went that day (on Jan. 9) — Hot Springs Road, Olive Mill Road, Santa Isabel Lane, San Leandro Lane and Tiburon Bay Lane — total devastation,” he said. “I witnessed a career’s worth of death and destruction in one day.”

Strong mud flows killed 21 people, with two children still missing, and destroyed hundreds of homes and structures. He noted it was the first major storm of 2018.

“Please, leave today with a new respect for mother nature,” he told the audience.

Even during his off-duty time, Jones said, the heavy nature of emergency response affects his decisions.

“My job has a way of tainting the way I look at life,” he said. “I’ve seen the worst imaginable ways people get hurt, and the worst ways to die. I carry that with me every day as I go about my life on duty or off. I look at everything as the worst case potential.”

Reminders of real-life tragedies are everywhere, and car accidents are constant reminders that some roads are not a safe place, he said.

“My wife doesn’t always like it, but I ask that she not drive Highway 154, but take Highway 101 instead,” Jones said. “I’ve been on some of the most horrific car accidents in my career on that undivided highway (154). She knows that I ask because I care about her life and the lives of my daughters.”

His speech, “Fire and Water,” received a standing ovation from the sold-out crowd.

“The question I have for you today: Fire and water, do they give to us or do they take from us?” Jones asked the standing-room-only crowd. “The destructive power of fire and water is greater than any upon Earth.”

After his speech, Laguna Blanca School students cheered and waived handmade cardboard signs saying “Thank you firefighters” and “805 Strong.”

