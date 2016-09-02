Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:04 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | September 2, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

Fifteen years ago, on September 11, 2001, the United States was attacked when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and another crashed in a Pennsylvania field. We’ll never forget the terrible tragedy—but America will stand together.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be holding brief remembrance ceremonies for the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy in an effort to honor the first responders and the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day, along with our military members who have perished fighting the terrorism behind the attacks.

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 9 a.m.: The public is invited to attend a brief ceremony at any of the 16 Santa Barbara County Fire Stations at 9 a.m., at which time a moment of silence will be observed, followed by the lowering of the flag to half-staff.

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 9 a.m.: A brief ceremony will take place at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Headquarters, located at 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road. A moment of silence will be observed, followed by the lowering of the flag to half-staff. Fire Chief Eric Peterson and Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Bernard Melekian will have brief remarks prior to the conclusion of the ceremony.

The public is invited to attend all ceremonies.

 
