It is with deep regret that the Santa Barbara County Fire Department announces the death of firefighter Allen Escobar.

Escobar died while off duty on Monday in Santa Maria.

He was 34 years old and had worked for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department for 11 years.

Funeral arrangements are pending. As details become available, that information will be passed on.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.